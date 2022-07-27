MaximBet partners with U.S. Integrity

U.S. Integrity (USI) has agreed a partnership with MaximBet as the sportsbook prepares to expand into regulated sports betting markets in North America.

U.S. Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services to MaximBet via its proprietary dashboard that proactively identifies irregular contest-level, officiating & wagering patterns.

MaximBet, which launched in Colorado late last year, has market access agreements to expand into multiple jurisdictions in the United States, and also plans to launch in Ontario, Canada.

Owned and operated by Carousel Group, MaximBet recently named female rapper Nicki Minaj as a brand ambassador, investor and advisor to the board of directors.

“The safety and integrity of the sports betting and online casino experience at MaximBet is of utmost importance, and we are thrilled to be working with U.S. Integrity as we expand across the regulated U.S. and Canadian market,” said MaximBet director of compliance Trish Wheaton. “U.S. Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

U.S. Integrity chief executive and co-founder Matthew Holt added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with MaximBet and assist as they grow their brand across the U.S. and Canadian regulated sports wagering market. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at MaximBet.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”