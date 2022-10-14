IBIA records 76 suspicious betting alerts in Q3

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) reported 76 cases of suspicious betting to the relevant authorities during the third quarter of 2022.

Tennis topped the list of alerts in Q3 with 33 reported cases, followed by 16 for eSports, 13 for football and ten for table tennis, with these sports accounting for 95 per cent of all alerts.

Almost 50 per cent of all alerts during the period were for Europe, followed by Asia at 11 per cent and Africa at 9 per cent.

“Alerts for the quarter are at the higher end of the scale compared to previous years, but must be viewed against the association’s substantial growth in membership during the year,” said Khalid Ali, chief executive of the IBIA.

“That has served to increase global market coverage and the alerts identified and reported underline the beneficial impact of a global multi-operator betting integrity network. IBIA continues to work closely with its members and external stakeholders, such as sports and regulators, to ensure that suitable risk management processes are implemented and encourages a zero-tolerance approach to the manipulation of sporting events and associated betting fraud.”

The Q3 total is a decrease of 15 per cent compared to the IBIA's revised Q2 total of 89, but is an increase of 17 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2021.