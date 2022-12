Licensed sportsbook operators in the Canadian province of Ontario have been ordered to cease offering and accepting bets on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events with immediate effect due to betting integrity concerns.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has told all Ontario-licensed operators to stop offering and accepting wagers on UFC events due to concerns about non-compliance with AGCO’s betting integrity requirements.

In recent weeks, the AGCO said that it has learned of publicized alleged [...]