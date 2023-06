The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has issued bans to ten Chinese professional snooker players for various offences relating to the manipulation of snooker matches.

The case followed an alert in August 2022 from the International Betting integrity Association (IBIA), with the WPBSA Integrity Unit working closely with Sportradar to carry out a detailed investigation that led to charging ten snooker players with serious breaches of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

Pending the determination of those [...]