NeoGames joins United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports

New York-listed lottery and games supplier NeoGames has joined the United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS).

As an associate member of ULIS, the supplier will ensure its operations are in line with industry standards and regulations, and will be granted access to a network of experts and resources that will enhance its sports betting offerings.

The membership will also reinforce company’s position in the iLottery industry as its brings its recently acquired BtoBet sports betting solution to its lottery customer base.

“We are honoured to join ULIS and contribute to is mission of promoting integrity in sports,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “We believe that sports betting should be fair and transparent, and we are committed to upholding these values in all our operations.

“We look forward to working with ULIS and its members to creat a safer and more secure sports betting environment.”

The ULIS is the state lotteries' mutualized monitoring system on sports betting, with members including some of the biggest lotteries across the world.

Alongside NeoGames, other suppliers to join ULIS include Scientific Games, Sporting Solutions, OpenBet and Playtech.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 1.03 per cent higher at $27.39 per share in New York Monday.