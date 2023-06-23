German Football Association expands Genius Sports integrity deal

The German Football Association (DFB) has agreed to expand its integrity cooperation with sports data provider Genius Sports to combat the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption.

Genius Sports has provided the DFB with its Bet Monitoring System since 2019, which analyses global odds movements with predictive algorithms to automatically flag potentially suspicious betting activity.

The expansion of this existing partnership will see the DFB continue to receive monitoring and analysis across all levels of German football, and will strengthen its protection against betting-related corruption by utilising Genius Sports’ robust Intelligence platform, developed in partnership with Clue.

This will enable the DFB to be able to recognise patterns faster and increase the visibility of threats to players, match officials and coaches by identifying participants who have been involved in suspicious matches and betting-related corruption.

“To protect competition integrity in football, it is important for us to work with professional service providers,” said Eva Immerheiser, integrity officer at the DFB. “In the continuation of the cooperation with Genius as well as the intelligence upgrade with Clue, we see the opportunity to detect possible illicit patterns faster and to be able to intervene at an early stage. We look forward to working with Genius on a new level.”

Genius Sports director of rights enforcement and integrity Simon Martyn commented: “Protecting our contract partners and world sport from match-fixing and betting-related corruption requires constant vigilance and product enhancements.

“By expanding our cooperation with the DFB, we will provide rich intelligence, analysis and visibility to help protect one of the largest and most prestigious football associations in the world.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 0.68 per cent higher at $5.94 per share in New York Thursday.