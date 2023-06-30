NFL suspends four more players for gambling policy violations

The National Football League (NFL) has suspended a further four players for gambling policy violations.

Three players have been indefinitely suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, while one other player was suspended for six games.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said: “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

In addition, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans has also been suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility. He is eligible to participate in all off-season and preseason activities, including preseason games.

“The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law,” explained Petit-Frere in a statement. “It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility. I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules.

“Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility. I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season."

The Titans also released a statement: “We have been made aware of Nick's suspension by the league. We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

Earlier this year, four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commanders player were suspended by the NFL for gambling violations.

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.