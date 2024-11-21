IBIA enhances integrity monitoring platform

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has announced the launch of an upgraded global integrity monitoring platform.

The new platform aims to streamline the process of identifying and reporting suspicious betting, allowing for a faster and more efficient response to potential integrity breaches.

The new platform also improves data analysis and allows the IBIA to share key insights with stakeholders, such as specific monitoring and alert data streams for regulatory bodies.

“IBIA’s new integrity technology platform provides enhanced functionality and greatly improves our ability to analyse our members’ customer account level data, which covers over $300 billion in betting transactions annually, to identify and report suspicious betting activity,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali.

“The upgrade allows us to provide a technological platform that keeps pace with the integrity requirements of our growing membership and the scope and scale of the market data we receive across our wider intelligence network.

"It will be a key pillar in our ongoing efforts to protect the integrity of sporting events and regulated sports betting markets globally."