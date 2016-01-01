Gaming Intelligence Quarterly (GIQ) Oct-Dec 2016 Issue
IN THIS ISSUE:
Features
888 Interview
CEO Itai Frieberger introduces us to the 888 executive team
An iLottery buyer’s guide
IGT, Intralot, NeoPollard and SciGames display their North American iLottery products
Emerging markets special report
A guide to getting in or staying out of Brazil, Mexico, Russia, the Philippines and more
Thought leadership
Jonathan Alexander of Greentube on the 7 Ps
Adi Dagan of Beehive on leveraging data
Finance
The GIQ20 - Analysis of listed companies results
The Fantini 15 - US casino results
GI Stocks - The best and worst performing stocks of Q3 2016
People
New Scientific Games CEO Kevin Sheehan speaks exclusively to GIQ; plus new executives at BetStars, Playtech and more
Marketing
Football Crazy – Betting brands and the Premier League
Inside marketing with… LeoVegas chief marketing officer Louise Nylén
Technology & Products
BCLC reveals omni-channel agenda; plus new products from Golden Nugget, Fortuna, WPT and more
Plus the full complement of legal, financial, M&A, new products, marketing, mobile and people news from across the industry.
