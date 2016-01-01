IN THIS ISSUE:

Features

888 Interview

CEO Itai Frieberger introduces us to the 888 executive team



An iLottery buyer’s guide

IGT, Intralot, NeoPollard and SciGames display their North American iLottery products



Emerging markets special report

A guide to getting in or staying out of Brazil, Mexico, Russia, the Philippines and more



Thought leadership

Jonathan Alexander of Greentube on the 7 Ps

Adi Dagan of Beehive on leveraging data



Finance

The GIQ20 - Analysis of listed companies results

The Fantini 15 - US casino results

GI Stocks - The best and worst performing stocks of Q3 2016



People

New Scientific Games CEO Kevin Sheehan speaks exclusively to GIQ; plus new executives at BetStars, Playtech and more



Marketing

Football Crazy – Betting brands and the Premier League

Inside marketing with… LeoVegas chief marketing officer Louise Nylén



Technology & Products

BCLC reveals omni-channel agenda; plus new products from Golden Nugget, Fortuna, WPT and more

Plus the full complement of legal, financial, M&A, new products, marketing, mobile and people news from across the industry.

