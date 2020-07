London-listed betting and gaming operator GVC Holdings has reported a 19 per cent increase in online net gaming revenue for the first half of 2020, although overall results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total net gaming revenue (NGR) fell by 11 per cent year-on-year in H1, with UK Retail NGR down 50 per cent and European Retail NGR declining 48 per cent as a result of store closures during Q2.

This was partially offset by a [...]