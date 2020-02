Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group has reported a 0.6 per cent increase in full year revenue to £912.8m for 2019, despite a difficult fourth quarter.

Revenue in Q4 fell by 6 per cent year-on-year to £236.2m, which the company attributed to the impact of Swedish regulations and increasing restrictions in the Dutch market, as well as weak sports betting margins across most markets during the quarter, most notably in France.

“Some of the factors that impacted the [...]