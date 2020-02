Paris-listed lottery and gaming operator FDJ has reported a 9 per cent increase in stakes to €17.2bn for the full 2019 year, driven by growth across its lottery and sports betting products.

The operator said it recorded its highest annual growth rate since 2004, with €11.7bn paid out in winnings during the year, representing a player payout ratio of just under 68 per cent.

Of the total stakes, €3.4bn was generated from digital, up 39 per cent year-on-year, with €16.1bn [...]