Stockholm-listed operator LeoVegas has reported a 3 per cent increase in revenue to €87.1m for the final quarter of 2019, with results boosted by improved performances in Sweden and Germany.

Excluding the UK market, the operator recorded organic revenue growth in local currencies of 11 per cent compared to last year, with LeoVegas continuing to take market share in Sweden.

“During 2019 we worked hard to reduce complexity in the group, be more efficient and adapt to the changes [...]