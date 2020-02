Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has offered an early glimpse into its 2019 financial performance following the agreed sale of its B2C assets to Betsson.

GiG will report its full year results on February 18 but said Friday that it expects to report revenue of €123m and EBITDA of €14.1m for 2019.

This includes revenue of €79m from GiG’s B2C assets, which are being sold to Betsson as per today’s announcement.

The preliminary 2019 figures compare to revenue of €151.4m in 2018, [...]