Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market declined for the second consecutive quarter as total gross gaming revenue fell by 3 per cent to DKK1,613m (€215.9m) during the final quarter of 2019.

Sports betting remained the biggest sector in Q4 with a 38 per cent share of the market, despite GGR declining by 6.5 per cent to DKK621m. Within this, mobile accounted for just under half of total sports betting GGR, with desktop contributing a further 17 per cent and land-based the [...]