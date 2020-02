Stockholm-listed gaming supplier and operator Aspire Global benefited from strong growth in its B2B division in 2019, helping full year revenue to climb by 26 per cent to €131.4m, although a tax settlement in Israel resulted in a loss for the year.

Aspire Global’s B2B division, which includes recently-acquired Pariplay as of the fourth quarter of 2019, grew revenue by 43.4 per cent year-on-year to €81.1m, accounting for 62 per cent of total revenue.

Full-year B2C revenue grew 5 [...]