Sydney-listed gaming giant Tabcorp has reported a 4 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$2,913.9m for the first half ended 31 December, buoyed by a strong performance from the Lotteries & Keno segment.

Revenue from Lotteries & Keno rose 12 per cent year-on-year to $1,584.3m, driven by digital and retail growth and a record $150m Powerball jackpot. This helped drive customer acquisition, with the lottery business now having 3.6m active registered customers after signing up 300,000 new customers [...]