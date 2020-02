A record performance during the final quarter of the year has helped Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective post full year revenue of €67.4m in 2019.

Revenue in Q4 increased by 61 per cent to a record €19.6m, with the company benefiting from recent acquisitions in the US and Sweden.

Results was negatively impacted however by significantly lower sports win margins compared with the historic average, which hit revenue by €2m during the quarter.

Despite this, Better Collective said that it was a seasonally strong [...]