Pennsylvania’s regulated land-based and online gambling market has recorded a solid start to 2020 as total gaming revenue grew by 17 per cent to $302.8m in January.

Licensed operators saw year-on-year growth in land-based slot revenue and strong contributions from sports betting, online casino and video gaming terminals, which offset declines in land-based table games and fantasy sports contests.

Pennsylvania Gambling Market: January 2020 (US$)

Land-based slot and table games continue to represent the bulk of the total market, with the [...]