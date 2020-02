Swedish betting and gaming operator ATG has recorded a 57 per cent fall in operating profit to SEK1.5bn for the 2019 year.

Despite a record revenue performance in 2019, results were impacted by higher costs relating to equestrian sports rights and new gaming taxes introduced in Sweden at the start of the year.

ATG saw net gaming revenue (NGR) increase by 7 per cent to a record SEK4.44bn, including SEK89m from Danish operator Ecosys, which was consolidated into [...]