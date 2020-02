New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has reported a 4 per cent increase in net revenue to $8.74bn for the 2019 year, with results boosted by the expansion of its Caesars-branded sportsbooks to 29 locations across seven states.

Net revenue during the final quarter of the year rose 3 per cent to $2.17bn, driven by growth across all business verticals, in particular in Las Vegas which saw healthy consumer demand and a higher cash customer mix.

Q4 and Full Year [...]