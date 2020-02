Toronto-listed The Stars Group has posted a 25 per cent increase in revenue to US$2.53bn for 2019, with sports betting taking over as the operator’s biggest product vertical.

Revenue for the year was primarily driven by the company’s acquisitions in 2018, as well as organic growth in the UK and Australia markets which partially offset a decline in International revenue.

Sports betting accounted for 34 per cent of total revenue during the year as revenue soared 77 per cent to $870.9m, offsetting [...]