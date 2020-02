New York-listed gaming and racetrack operator Churchill Downs Incorporated has reported a 32 per cent increase in net revenue to $1.33bn for the full 2019 year.

The biggest growth came from the company’s land-based gaming operations, which represented more than half of the total as revenue grew by 54 per cent to $692.4m.

Gaming revenue growth was driven by the acquisition of Pennsylvania’s Presque Isle Downs & Casino, the full consolidation of Ocean Downs Casino in Maryland, and improved results in [...]