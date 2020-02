US casino operator Eldorado Resorts has reported a 23 per cent increase in net revenue to $2.53bn for the full 2019 year, despite posting a decline during the final quarter of the year.

Net revenue in Q4 fell by 12 per cent to $592.1m following year-on-year declines at its casino properties across all US regions.

Q4 and Full Year Net Revenue Comparions (US$)

The West Region (including venues in Nevada and Colorado) saw Q4 net revenue drop 7 [...]