Licensed online betting and gaming operators in Spain have recorded a 2 per cent drop in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €185.6m during the final quarter of 2019.

Sports betting represented nearly half (48 per cent) of the total market, despite GGR declining by 10 per cent to €90.0m, according to latest results published by Spanish gambling regulator Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego.

Q4 2019 Gross Gaming Revenue Comparison (€)

Online casino GGR increased by 12 per cent year-on-year [...]