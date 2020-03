Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has posted a record net profit of DKK1,904m (€257.8m) for 2019, despite seeing revenue decline during the year.

Total gross gaming revenue was down 1.5 per cent to DKK4,997m,(€668.6m), with results negatively impacted by the introduction of new mandatory deposit limits last July, which led to a decrease in casino and sports betting revenue during the third and fourth quarters of 2019.

“The result for 2019 is better than we expected [...]