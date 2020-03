Sweden’s regulated gambling market generated total net gaming revenue of SEK24.79m (€2.34bn) in its first year since the re-regulation of the market, with licensed operators enjoying their strongest quarter to date during Q4.

Based on preliminary data from the Swedish Tax Agency, revenue in Q4 rose by 12 per cent to quarter-on-quarter to SEK6.65bn, benefiting from continued growth from the newly regulated sports betting and online casino segment.

Q4 and Full Year 2019 Revenue Comparison (SEK)

Sports betting and online casino [...]