Frankfurt-listed gaming operator bet-at-home.com has reported a 2 per cent increase in net betting and gaming revenue to €117.5m for 2019, as turnover reached a record €3.2bn during the year.

Gross betting and gaming revenue fell marginally to €143.3m versus the same period a year ago, which included the FIFA World Cup, with betting fees and gaming levies slightly below the previous year at €20.9m.

VAT on electronic services were down 86 per cent to €4.9m, leaving the operator with net [...]