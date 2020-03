New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market grew by 19 per cent in February as total gaming revenue reached $287.3m for the month.

Revenue from the land-based casino sector increased by 11 per cent year-on-year to $218.3m, equivalent to more than three-quarters of the monthly total, with sports betting revenue climbing 33.5 per cent to $17.0m.

iGaming saw the biggest growth as revenue rose 64 per cent to $52.0m, with a 68 per cent increase in online [...]