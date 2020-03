London-listed sports betting and gaming operator GVC Holdings said Monday that the significant reduction in sporting events as a result of the coronovirus could reduce its full year EBITDA by between £130m and £150m.

Providing an update regarding the impact of COVID-19 and subsequent cancellation of sporting events, GVC said that the well-being, safety and security of its colleagues and customers was of paramount importance, with the company following government advice in each area of its operations and enacting contingency plans to minimise [...]