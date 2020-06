Athens-listed gaming supplier and operator Intralot has reported a 47 per cent drop in revenue to €102.0m for the first quarter of 2020.

Intralot’s systems handled €3.7bn of worldwide wagers during the quarter, an increase of 6 per cent versus a year ago, benefiting from strong growth in Eastern Europe as a result of the new Turkey sports betting contract, and a full quarter’s contribution from Illinois, which boosted revenue in North America.

This offset declines [...]