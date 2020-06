New York-listed lottery and gaming operator 500.com has reported a 73 per cent drop in net revenue to RMB3.1m (€0.4m) for the first quarter of 2020.

500.com said that revenue was adversely impacted by the temporary suspension of The Multi Group's Swedish licence, after the company failed to renew its licence before expiry, as well as the cessation of its sports information services in China last year.

The Multi Group represented 97 per cent of revenue during [...]