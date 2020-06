New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market has seen total gaming revenue drop by 65 per cent to $95.9m in May, despite revenue from online gaming more than doubling compared to last year.

With all Atlantic City casinos remaining closed and most sporting events cancelled during the month, total revenue rose 16 per cent versus the previous month, with iGaming revenue soaring 124 per cent to $85.9m, offsetting a 36 per cent decline in online sports [...]