Delaware’s licensed iGaming operators enjoyed a strong performance in May as total net revenue soared by 262 per cent to a record $1.13m during the month.

With the iGaming sector continuing to be unaffected by casino closures that were introduced in mid-March as a result of COVID-19, total amounts wagered increased by 152 per cent to $29.5m in May.

The state’s three licensed operators paid out a total of $28.4m in winnings during the month, generating net [...]