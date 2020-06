Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market saw net revenue decline by 79 per cent in May to $61.0m, despite another record performance from licensed online casino operators.

With all of Pennsylvania’s casinos and video gaming terminals shut down throughout the month due to mandated restrictions related to COVID-19, operators continued to see strong growth in iGaming activity during May.

Pennsylvania Revenue Comparison: May 2020 (US$)

Gross revenue from online casino games increased by 30 per cent compared to [...]