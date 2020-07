After seeing their shares decimated by the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic in March, the majority of the 50 publicly-listed operator and suppliers that make up the GI Stock Index saw their shares rally between 1 April and 30 June, making up some of the losses in Q1 2020.

After suffering a 24 per cent fall in their combined share prices in Q1, the listed gaming shares in our chart climbed by more than 46 [...]