The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has suspended the operating licence of online sports betting and casino operator Stakers due to a number of compliance issues.

The regulator confirmed that it has commenced a review under section 116 and section 118 of the UK Gambling Act 2005, with Stakers’ licence suspended while the review takes place.

The UKGC said it suspects that Stakers, which is also licensed in Malta, has breached a condition of its licence and is [...]