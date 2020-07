The government of Norway has opened a public consultation on proposed changes to the country’s gambling legislation.

The proposal would see Norway’s three existing gambling laws - the Lottery Act, the Gambling Act and the Totalizator Act - combined into one piece of legislation under the authority of the ministry of culture, as per the gambling policy whitepaper published in December 2016.

The proposed legislation would see the state-owned Norsk Tipping retain its monopoly on lottery and [...]