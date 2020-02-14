This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Optima

Philippines senate proposes 30% iGaming withholding tax

14th February 2020 10:33 am GMT
Philippines Flag

Offshore online gaming operators and suppliers licensed in the Philippines may soon be liable to a 30 per cent tax on income and 5 per cent franchise tax under new legislation proposed in the Senate this week.

The proposed legislation follows a report from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) claiming that most of the 60 licensed Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) failed to pay the government an estimated total of P50 billion in withholding and franchise taxes in 2019.

Under Bill [...]

Continue reading

Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber or registered user? Login

Related Tags
Online Gaming PAGCOR Philippines Tax
Finnplay
Last kingdom
betb2b
SG Reimagine
NSOFT
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
SBTECH
Playtech
Optima