Philippines senate proposes 30% iGaming withholding tax

Offshore online gaming operators and suppliers licensed in the Philippines may soon be liable to a 30 per cent tax on income and 5 per cent franchise tax under new legislation proposed in the Senate this week.

The proposed legislation follows a report from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) claiming that most of the 60 licensed Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) failed to pay the government an estimated total of P50 billion in withholding and franchise taxes in 2019.

Under Bill [...]