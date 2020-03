Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will decide whether to sign legislation expanding his state’s gambling market after lawmakers approved a bill to establish land-based casinos, regulate sports betting, and deploy up to 2,500 new historical horse racing terminals in the state.

A package of gambling-related bills are incorporated into HB 4, which was approved Saturday by a vote of 27-12 in the Senate and by a vote of 60-35 in the House.

Eligible cities in Virginia would be allowed to [...]