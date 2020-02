Gibraltar’s Gambling Licensing Authority (GLA) has suspended the operating licence of MoPlay-owner Addison Global.

Following advice from the Gambling Commissioner Andrew Lyman, the authority announced the immediate suspension of Addison Global’s licence late Wednesday after the operator was unable to provide a solution to its solvency issues.

“The Gambling Commissioner has been working with company executives on restructuring proposals put forward by the shareholder of the company, who at all times have assured the Gambling Commissioner and government of [...]