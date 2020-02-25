This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM approved for mobile sports betting launch in Indiana

25th February 2020 10:42 am GMT

Roar Digital, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC, has secured approval to launch its BetMGM sports betting app in Indiana.

Roar Digital received a temporary vendor licence from the Indiana Gaming Commission on 13 January, allowing BetMGM to launch mobile sports betting activities under a licence issued to Belterra Casino Resort, which is owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties and operated by Boyd Gaming.

Roar Digital received full approval Monday from the state regulator after demonstrating that its mobile sports betting operation met the requirements of Indiana Code Article 4-38, the Commission’s Emergency Regulations, and all Commission directives related to sports betting.

Set to be officially rolled out later today, BetMGM will become the fifth operator to go online in Indiana, operating alongside the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and BetAmerica.

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 1.03 per cent at 843.20 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, while shares in MGM Resorts International (NSW:MGM) closed down 5.38 per cent at $29.70 in New York Monday.

