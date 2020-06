iGaming operator and supplier BetConstruct has further expanded its regulated markets presence with a license to offer online sports betting and casino games in Sweden.

The license approval for BetConstruct subsidiary Vivaro makes it the 70th company to secure an online betting and gaming license in Sweden since the re-regulation of the market in January 2019.

The license covers the websites vbet.se and ohmbet.se and remains valid until 2 June, 2023.

With the addition of Vivaro, Sweden’s regulated [...]