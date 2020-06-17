This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Pinnacle relaunches in Sweden

17th June 2020 7:13 am GMT
Sportradar

Online betting and gaming operator Pinnacle has relaunched its Swedish website ahead of the return of football in Sweden this weekend.

Pinnacle received a license from Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen last December after a two-year absence from the market, but delayed its relaunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This relaunch is a proud moment as Sweden is a key market for us, with many loyal customers having used Pinnacle over many years,” said Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith. “The Swedish regulator is one of the most respected in the world and we are proud to meet the incredibly high standards they require to be recognised as a licensed operator. We believe that satisfying the requirements in Sweden means we can do it anywhere.

“We left the market on good terms and are returning as a fully licensed, regulated operator,” Smith added. “We fully embrace the Swedish regulations and wanted to do things in the right way. Having done so, we now see this as an opportunity to contribute to a serious gaming environment in Sweden long-term and to be a key part in the development of the market.”

Related Tags
Online Gaming Pinnacle Spelinspektionen Sports Betting Sweden
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Push Gaming, NSoft and more

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

New survey reveals decline in gambling participation in Sweden

Sportradar collaborates with European volleyball for media rights

Penn National Gaming finance chief to step down

Switzerland blacklists 96 unlicensed gambling domains

Reaching for the heights

Penn National Gaming names new CEO to succeed Tim Wilmott

Penn National Gaming loses long-serving chairman

Dream11 named as official partner of Indian Premier League

Pinnacle acquisition drives strong revenue growth for Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming completes Pinnacle Entertainment acquisition

FTC approves combination of Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Entertainment

Mississippi casinos take $6.3m in sports bets in August

MuchBetter to bring payment solutions to The Stars Group

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming