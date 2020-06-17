Pinnacle relaunches in Sweden

Online betting and gaming operator Pinnacle has relaunched its Swedish website ahead of the return of football in Sweden this weekend.

Pinnacle received a license from Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen last December after a two-year absence from the market, but delayed its relaunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This relaunch is a proud moment as Sweden is a key market for us, with many loyal customers having used Pinnacle over many years,” said Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith. “The Swedish regulator is one of the most respected in the world and we are proud to meet the incredibly high standards they require to be recognised as a licensed operator. We believe that satisfying the requirements in Sweden means we can do it anywhere.

“We left the market on good terms and are returning as a fully licensed, regulated operator,” Smith added. “We fully embrace the Swedish regulations and wanted to do things in the right way. Having done so, we now see this as an opportunity to contribute to a serious gaming environment in Sweden long-term and to be a key part in the development of the market.”