The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has confirmed that it is suspending all gaming operations effective immediately.

In line with the instructions from President Rodrigo Duterte to put Metro Manila under community quarantine to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the suspension applies to land-based casinos, electronic game (eGames), bingo, sports betting, poker and slot machine clubs, as well as other activities regulated by PAGCOR.

The temporary suspension will last for the duration of the National Capital Region (NCR) community quarantine imposed [...]