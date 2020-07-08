This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Pragmatic Play to roll out new bingo product for Lottoland

8th July 2020 10:27 am GMT
Pragmatic Play

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to provide its newly launched bingo product to Gibraltar-based operator Lottoland.

With its slots portfolio already live with the operator, Pragmatic Play will now also provide Lottoland with five different bingo variants (30, 50, 75, 80 and 90-ball), as well as its exclusive Bingo Blast product.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our partnership with Lottoland by adding our state-of-the-art bingo product to its extensive offering,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “The bingo vertical’s network is run by a highly experienced team and the product comes equipped with a multitude of features including BOGOF, Roll-On, Multi-Stake, XTG, as well as a chat host service.”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell added:  “It’s fantastic to be joining forces with Pragmatic Play once again and we’re thrilled to add its exciting bingo vertical to our extensive offering.

“At Lottoland our customers enjoyment is paramount, and we always aim to deliver them the best products available.”

Related Tags
Bingo Lottoland Pragmatic Play
