Sportradar names Alex Gersh as new finance chief

Sports data and content provider Sportradar has appointed Alex Gersh as its new chief financial officer.

Gersh brings with him over 25 years’ of international financial management experience and technical expertise in both public and private equity owned businesses in the UK and US, and played a major role in the successful integration of Paddy Power and Betfair.

He joins Sportradar from online car purchasing startup Cazoo, where he served as CFO. In addition, he has previously held senior financial positions at digital pay TV software solutions NDS Group, Flag Telecom, British Telecom and Motorola.

Based in Sportradar’s London office, Gersh will report directly to CEO Carsten Koerl and will be responsible for the financial management, planning and performance of the group, including reviewing major investment decisions and new business opportunities.

“We are delighted Alex has joined us as our new chief financial officer,” said Koerl. “His expertise is second-to-none with a proven track record in complex organisations. He possesses a profound understanding of the sports, betting, mobile and data sectors which will be vital as we enter the next stage of global growth for the business.”

Following his appointment, Gersh commented; “Sportradar is a business I have long admired and I’m thrilled to be joining at such an interesting time for the global sports and betting industries.

"Carsten and the management team have some very exciting plans over the coming years and I’m looking forward to helping the company achieve its goals.”