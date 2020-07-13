This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Sportradar names Alex Gersh as new finance chief

13th July 2020 10:43 am GMT
Sportradar

Sports data and content provider Sportradar has appointed Alex Gersh as its new chief financial officer.

Gersh brings with him over 25 years’ of international financial management experience and technical expertise in both public and private equity owned businesses in the UK and US, and played a major role in the successful integration of Paddy Power and Betfair.

He joins Sportradar from online car purchasing startup Cazoo, where he served as CFO. In addition, he has previously held senior financial positions at digital pay TV software solutions NDS Group, Flag Telecom, British Telecom and Motorola.

Based in Sportradar’s London office, Gersh will report directly to CEO Carsten Koerl and will be responsible for the financial management, planning and performance of the group, including reviewing major investment decisions and new business opportunities.

“We are delighted Alex has joined us as our new chief financial officer,” said Koerl. “His expertise is second-to-none with a proven track record in complex organisations. He possesses a profound understanding of the sports, betting, mobile and data sectors which will be vital as we enter the next stage of global growth for the business.”

Following his appointment, Gersh commented; “Sportradar is a business I have long admired and I’m thrilled to be joining at such an interesting time for the global sports and betting industries.

"Carsten and the management team have some very exciting plans over the coming years and I’m looking forward to helping the company achieve its goals.”

Related Tags
Finance Paddy Power Betfair Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data
Related Articles

Sportradar nets long-term data partnership with European handball

Penn National Gaming partners Sportradar for official NFL data

Sportradar and Roar Digital extend US partnership for BetMGM brand

Intralot rolls out new CMS platform for Taiwan Sports Lottery

FanDuel extends Sportradar partnership to include NFL data

Sportradar adds Euro 2020 to Simulated Reality product range

DraftKings expands Sportradar deal for mobile live streams

IBIA speaks out in favour of global sports data standards

Stats Perform leads call for regulation of data suppliers

Intralot rolls out esports betting portfolio in Peru with Sportradar

Sportradar signs integrity deal for Activision Blizzard’s esports events

Will DraftKings provide a model for US M&A?

Sportradar to stream Tennis Point Exhibition Series

Virtual sports’ second coming

Sportradar boosts betting options despite sports stoppage

Bingo360 Webinar
Pragmatic Play
Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic