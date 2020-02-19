Lottoland appoints new chief legal and compliance officer

Gibraltar-based lottery betting operator Lottoland has appointed Ciara Lally as its new chief legal and compliance officer.

Reporting into chief executive Nigel Birrell, Lally will be responsible for all of Lottoland’s legal, compliance and regulatory affairs.

She joins the operator from GVC where she has held various senior roles within the legal and compliance teams over the past 9 years, most recently as group IP counsel.

Prior to GVC, Lally held assistant general counsel and regulatory affairs positions at operators bwin and BetVictor.

“I am delighted to announce that we have appointed Ciara as our new chief legal and compliance officer,” said Birrell. “Ciara brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Lottoland, that we will benefit from as we grow and deliver our strategy.”

Commenting on her appointment, Lally said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the Lottoland team and can’t wait to meet everyone and get stuck in.

“Having been based in Gibraltar, I’ve been able to watch Lottoland launch and develop and I really admire how they have done so in such a regulated and competitive environment. I look forward to helping deliver the strategy and seeing the business grow.”