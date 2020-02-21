High 5 Games appoints new vice president of strategy

Casino games developer High 5 Games has appointed Jesse Cary to the newly created role of vice president of strategy as it prepares to launch its fist direct to consumer offering.

Cary joins from Bede Gaming, where he served over eight years as a technical director for the Newcastle upon Tyne-based iGaming platform provider.

Prior to Bede Gaming, Cary held technical roles at Newcastle Marketing Services, Comcast interactive Media and Vodafone.

In his new role at High 5 Games, Cary will be responsible for the supplier’s iGaming platform strategy, advising on technical platform design and ensuring the successful launch of its High 5 Casino brand in the real-money gaming space.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jesse to High 5 Games, who will become a real asset to the team as we prepare to launch our first B2C brand in the real gaming market,” said High 5 Games CEO Anthony Singer. “His tech background will be instrumental as we begin to broaden our product offering, especially with the launch of our Brain with Benefits technology that is set to revolutionise the casino experience with a truly personalised player journey.”

Commenting on his new role, Cary said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me and an exciting time to join High 5 Games. The company’s new Brain with Benefits technology will take gaming to the next level. I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the team and to introduce Oracle the Brain to the global gaming industry.”

High 5 Games added that Cary’s appointment will provide the supplier with a bridge between its recently formed Malta base and its established product and development teams in New York City.