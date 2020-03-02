This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
SBTECH
Quickspin

DraftKings continues US expansion with new San Francisco office

2nd March 2020 9:55 am GMT

Sports betting and fantasy contests operator DraftKings has opened a new office in San Francisco as part of its continued expansion in the United States.

The downtown San Francisco office furthers the operator’s West Coast presence following its recent Las Vegas opening and will house technology experts, as well as DraftKings’ marketing team.

“Among the iconic sports teams and landmarks, San Francisco is an ideal combination of design, culture and technology,” said DraftKings North America co-founder and president Matt Kalish.

“Our committed, in-house marketing team could not be more excited to channel the spirit of the Bay Area in establishing DraftKings as an influential fixture of the West Coast as we continue to provide sports fans with the ultimate in creative sports-entertainment content.”

Since October 2018, DraftKings has experienced a 40 per cent increase in headcount and recently announced a 20,000 square foot expansion of its Boston headquarters.

RedTiger
Related Tags
California DraftKings Fantasy Sports Sports Betting
Related Articles

BetMGM approved for mobile sports betting launch in Indiana

DraftKings launches mobile sportsbook in Iowa

Pennsylvania gambling market surpasses $300m revenue mark in January

DraftKings signs partnerships with three NBA franchises

Kambi debuts retail sportsbook in Mississippi with Ameristar Vicksburg

US expansion takes Kambi to record revenue high in Q4 2019

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020 – Acquisition specialists

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Indiana sportsbooks hit record stakes of $170.8m in January

Mobile betting takes West Virginia market to new heights in January

FOX Bet named authorized gaming operator of the XFL

FanDuel named XFL daily fantasy sports partner

DraftKings hires Christine Thurmond to lead responsible gaming efforts

DraftKings agrees partnership with new XFL American football league

Finnplay
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
Playtech
SBTECH