DraftKings continues US expansion with new San Francisco office

Sports betting and fantasy contests operator DraftKings has opened a new office in San Francisco as part of its continued expansion in the United States.

The downtown San Francisco office furthers the operator’s West Coast presence following its recent Las Vegas opening and will house technology experts, as well as DraftKings’ marketing team.

“Among the iconic sports teams and landmarks, San Francisco is an ideal combination of design, culture and technology,” said DraftKings North America co-founder and president Matt Kalish.

“Our committed, in-house marketing team could not be more excited to channel the spirit of the Bay Area in establishing DraftKings as an influential fixture of the West Coast as we continue to provide sports fans with the ultimate in creative sports-entertainment content.”

Since October 2018, DraftKings has experienced a 40 per cent increase in headcount and recently announced a 20,000 square foot expansion of its Boston headquarters.